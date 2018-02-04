The 2018 Newfoundland and Labrador Tankard men's curling championship will conclude Sunday afternoon in St. John's, when an unusual sudden death second final will be played.

Andrew Symonds and his rink defeated Greg Smith 9-4 Saturday night, triggering the sudden death rematch.

Symonds takes the first game of the final vs Team Smith.#sudden death final tomorrow, 1pm.#NFtankard #curling



🥌 Because Team Smith went undefeated in RR. He has to be beaten twice in the final. pic.twitter.com/7L9PgCH7iN — @jamiekorab

The second final is necessary because the Smith rink was undefeated in round robin play.

Sunday's final will be played at 1 p.m. at the Re/Max Centre, home to both the Symonds and Smith rinks.

The winner of Sunday's game will represent the province at the Tim Hortons Brier Canadian men's championship in Regina, Sask., next month.

St. John's-based Brad Gushue and his rink will represent the country as Team Canada at the Brier, March 3-11.

Team Gushue earned its place by winning last year's Brier in St. John's.