Police investigating sudden death in Gander
The RCMP in Gander confirmed to CBC News late Saturday that a sudden death occurred in the town.
Sources told CBC police, ambulances on scene on Quimby Avenue
The confirmation was made to CBC News late Saturday, that the RCMP had "responded to a sudden death."
Sources say there was an incident at or near Edgewood Park Apartments on Quimby Avenue Saturday afternoon.
Several police vehicles, ambulances and a cadaver bag were spotted.
It is not known if the deceased was male or female, or their age.
No other details are available at this time.