Skip to Main Content
Police investigating sudden death in Gander

Notifications

Police investigating sudden death in Gander

The RCMP in Gander confirmed to CBC News late Saturday that a sudden death occurred in the town.

Sources told CBC police, ambulances on scene on Quimby Avenue

CBC News ·
The RCMP are investigating a sudden death at an apartment building in Gander. It's not known if the deceased was female or male. (CBC)

A sudden death in Gander is under investigation.

The confirmation was made to CBC News late Saturday, that the RCMP had "responded to a sudden death." 

Sources say there was an incident at or near Edgewood Park Apartments on Quimby Avenue Saturday afternoon.

Several police vehicles, ambulances and a cadaver bag were spotted.

It is not known if the deceased was male or female, or their age. 

No other details are available at this time.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us