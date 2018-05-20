Police investigating sudden death in Gander

A sudden death in Gander is under investigation.

The confirmation was made to CBC News late Saturday, that the RCMP had "responded to a sudden death."

Sources say there was an incident at or near Edgewood Park Apartments on Quimby Avenue Saturday afternoon.

Several police vehicles, ambulances and a cadaver bag were spotted.

It is not known if the deceased was male or female, or their age.

No other details are available at this time.