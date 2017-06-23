A food vendor in Corner Brook is out of business for the foreseeable future after being rear-ended while setting up for his job.

D.J. Pike, owner of Street Meat Inc., was preparing for the lunchtime rush on Tuesday when another vehicle ran into him while he was pulling into a parking spot.

The food cart took the biggest hit in the collision and appears to be beyond repair.

This picture shows the damages done to the food cart after the car accident on Tuesday. (Gary Moore/CBC)

"It was basically crushed between the two vehicles," Pike said, leaving him sidelined as he heads into his busy season.

"I'm really missing out on the kinda prime time now in the next few months in particular. This is bad timing," says Pike.

Harsh winter

Pike opened up Street Meat Inc. in October. With winter looming, the timing wasn't great to open an outdoor food cart — which primarily sells hot dogs, hamburgers and sausages.

But he fought through the harsh months of winter, dressing in a snowsuit each day to establish the business on Main Street.

He admits it was a struggle but the daily consistency was important to position himself for a busy summer.

"It's the loss of wages right now. This is the time when I need to make some money for when times get rougher."

Right now it's a waiting game for Pike, as he goes through the insurance process.

He's hoping he can get back on his feet again soon and salvage some of the summer, including a number of events he's scheduled to be at in July.

"There's not really any used ones [food carts] available in the province. It could be quite some time before I'm back operational, unfortunately."