A royalty cheque is usually music to a performer's ears, but a jazz artist originally from N.L. is highlighting the paltry pay from streaming services, like iTunes and Spotify, after getting a $25 cheque.

"Line after line after line after line ... you realize how many people have experienced your music, and you've received $25," says Heather Bambrick, a Juno-nominated jazz artist.

"It's sadly funny, darkly-amusing."

Musician Heather Bambrick posted this breakdown, that accompanied a $25 cheque, on Facebook to show how much she receives when someone downloads her music. (Heather Bambrick/Facebook)

Bambrick's post on Facebook of a portion of the breakdown of payments show dozens of song plays — some of which she collects $0.01.

She said she wanted to show that just because people are downloading an artist's song doesn't automatically mean big paydays.

"As artists, we want our music to be readily available," Bambrick told CBC's Weekend AM.

"But when you look at the income that's potentially lost ... that's when you kind of go, 'Oh man, I lost a lot of money for something that costs tens of thousands [dollars] to produce.'"

Bambrick said she isn't naive and gets that streaming services are "the way the industry is going," partly because they offer a one-stop shop.

Heather Bambrick is nominated for a Juno in the vocal jazz album of the year category. (Orange Grove Publicity/Facebook)

"You log on and figure out what your play list is or what style or what sound you want, and it just goes. You don't have to think about it, I don't have to keep downloading tunes," she said.

"It works from a consumer perspective, but from an artist's perspective, it does not."

Lobbies loom large

Erin Best knows the issue from two different sides.

She is a musician and also a lawyer that specializes in entertainment law and intellectual property rights.

Best said if the streaming services can get away with paying pennies on the play, they will, since it helps the bottom line.

Erin Best is part of the duo Rasa and is an entertainment lawyer. (Submitted)

"The complicated part is how these companies lobby government to set these rates so low," she said.

"They have the big lobby, the [music] creators have very small lobby or, at times, no lobby."

Buy the T-shirt

Best said she is hopeful the existing rates could change, believing the current federal government could make that happen.

But until then, she has suggestions on how to ensure your favourite artists get more cash into their own pockets.

Best said going to live shows and buying merchandise from your favourite band or solo artist is a big boost.

"Get out there and buy the vinyl ... that's a big way we could even just turn this around," she said.