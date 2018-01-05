A weather system that hit all of Newfoundland and Labrador knocked out power for the entire Northern Peninsula early Friday morning, but service was restored shortly after 10:30 a.m.

Newfoundland and Labrador Hydro said the high winds caused problems for the main transmission line that services the Northern Peninsula and also hampered efforts to access the line.

Several customers restored in Hawkes Bay and St. Anthony areas with use of diesel units. All other customers on the GNP still without service. Thanks for your patience as our crews deal with harsh weather conditions. https://t.co/uXj6LiAIZP — @NLHydro

Newfoundland Power was also reporting outages in various regions throughout the province all morning.

Wind warnings

All of Labrador was still under blizzard or winter storm warnings Friday morning, and wind warnings were in effect for Newfoundland's south, west and north coasts. Wind gusts as high as 174 km/h were recorded in the Wreckhouse area overnight.

Visibility is low but roads are being clear for the most part driving in on 5 wing goose bay base. Lots of drifting along the way minimum staffing this morning but street crews are out. #cbcnl #nlwx pic.twitter.com/CnUpAXifaL — @JacobBarkerCBC

The winds damaged a garage in St. Andrew's in southwestern Newfoundland, blowing off the roof, which then struck a neighbouring house.

The property is owned by Al Moore and his wife, who spend their winters in Sydney, Nova Scotia.

"I had a couple of little issues with some other storms but nothing like this," Moore told CBC Radio's On The Go.

He said the garage was built several years ago, and wasn't insured as they only use the property for a summer home these days. He plans to rebuild when he returns to Newfoundland this spring.

"I'll probably make it with narrower eaves, something that doesn't catch the wind as much," Moore said.

This transport truck container in the Codroy area was found tipped over Friday morning from the wind. (Submitted by Fred Manuel)

Environment Canada ended weather warnings further inland, including Deer Lake, Buchans, Grand Falls-Windsor and Gander, as well as the Terra Nova, Bonavista and northern Avalon Peninsula areas.

Corner Brook residents had to content with heavy, wet snow Friday morning after a low pressure system rolled over the entire province overnight. (Colleen Connors/CBC)

The Burin and southern Avalon regions are under storm surge warnings, as high waves and pounding surf could cause damage to buildings near the coast.

The snow and ice turned to rain in most of Newfoundland Friday morning, but temperatures are expected to drop again throughout the day.

Travel disruptions

The Department of Transport and Works was advising drivers to stay off the Trans-Canada Highway from Stephenville to Port aux Basques due to high winds and wet, slushy road conditions, and to stay off Route 430 from Deer Lake to Plum Point due to heavy snow drifting.

In Labrador, drivers are being asked to avoid highways as it is too stormy for plow to operate due to high winds and heavy drifting.

Marine Atlantic cancelled all of its crossings on Friday and Saturday, and that the crossings on Sunday and Monday could also be affected.

Many flights at airports around Newfoundland and Labrador have also been cancelled.