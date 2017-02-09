Weather warnings have been issued Thursday morning for Newfoundland and Labrador, and they range from heavy rainfall and storm surges to a winter blizzard.

Freezing rain and wind gusts can be expected to start Thursday night and into Friday across Newfoundland.

Road and weather conditions caused delays for some schools in the eastern and central region, according to the Newfoundland and Labrador English School District.

Winds for Friday morning will gust up to 100 km/h on the Avalon Peninsula, with gusts up to 120 km/h for Connaigre and Burin Peninsulas.

Environment Canada has weather warnings in effect for many parts of Newfoundland and Labrador. (Environment Canada)

Northeastern and central Newfoundland can expect winds gusting up to 100 km/h over exposed areas, with gusts up to 120 km/h possible along the coast developing Friday morning.

In the Wreckhouse area, Environment Canada said gusts might reach up to 130 km/h.

Along the south coast of Newfoundland, from the Burin Peninsula across to Port aux Basques, there is also a risk of storm surges.

Coastal flooding is likely, with high waves and storm surges of up to 70 centimetres during high-tide Friday morning.

Meanwhile, people in southeastern parts of Labrador can expect blizzard conditions on Friday.

That stormy winter weather may also reach Postville-Makkovik and Lake Melville.