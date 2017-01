Eating storm chips, movie marathon, board game death match...There are all kinds of ways to spend a stormy Saturday.

But what's your way?

When the weekend weather bomb hits, take a picture or video and add them to the comments section of the video posted on our CBCNL Facebook page, or email them to us at webnewfoundland@cbc.ca (watch the video above for details). We've got wintry prizes for the best submissions!

And always remember: if you must storm, storm well.