Syringe full of blood used to rob Grand Falls-Windsor store

Police in central Newfoundland have arrested a woman they say used a syringe full of blood to rob a convenience store on Wednesday.

RCMP said in a news release that a convenience store on Bond Street in Grand Falls-Windsor had been held up and the clerk threatened.

The employee reported that a woman had used the bloody syringe to demand cartons of cigarettes.

A 28-year-old woman from Grand Falls-Windsor was arrested at a home near the crime scene.

She's charged with armed robbery and was held for court on Thursday.