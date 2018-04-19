Syringe full of blood used to rob Grand Falls-Windsor store
Robberies are common, but in this case the weapon wasn't so typical.
Woman, 28, facing armed robbery charges after cigarettes stolen from store
Police in central Newfoundland have arrested a woman they say used a syringe full of blood to rob a convenience store on Wednesday.
RCMP said in a news release that a convenience store on Bond Street in Grand Falls-Windsor had been held up and the clerk threatened.
The employee reported that a woman had used the bloody syringe to demand cartons of cigarettes.
A 28-year-old woman from Grand Falls-Windsor was arrested at a home near the crime scene.
She's charged with armed robbery and was held for court on Thursday.