Skip to Main Content
Syringe full of blood used to rob Grand Falls-Windsor store

Notifications

Syringe full of blood used to rob Grand Falls-Windsor store

Robberies are common, but in this case the weapon wasn't so typical.

Woman, 28, facing armed robbery charges after cigarettes stolen from store

CBC News ·
A bloody needle, like that seen in this file photo, was used to hold up a convenience store in Grand Falls-Windsor on Wednesday. (Rafferty Baker/CBC)

Police in central Newfoundland have arrested a woman they say used a syringe full of blood to rob a convenience store on Wednesday.

RCMP said in a news release that a convenience store on Bond Street in Grand Falls-Windsor had been held up and the clerk threatened.

The employee reported that a woman had used the bloody syringe to demand cartons of cigarettes.

A 28-year-old woman from Grand Falls-Windsor was arrested at a home near the crime scene.

She's charged with armed robbery and was held for court on Thursday.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us