The owner of a grocery store and liquor outlet in Bishop's Falls is posting surveillance video of a woman she says stole hundreds of dollars worth of booze.

Krista Morgan posted the video on the store's Facebook page on Friday after her staff alerted her to an incident around 1 p.m.

There are several video clips showing a woman with a grocery cart lingering in the liquor aisle, and putting bottles inside her coat and purse.

"She probably took a thousand dollars worth of booze from me," said Morgan, who has operated Krista's Clover Farm since 2017.

Shoplifting is a big problem in the store, she said.

"I dread to think of what I don't catch."

Morgan said her staff told her the woman took her grocery cart to the cash but left the store, saying she had forgotten her wallet.

Videos get results

In this case, because of the amount involved, she has called the RCMP but she doesn't always do that.

Morgan said posting a video not only helps identify a thief, but it often shames a shoplifter into returning the product or coming in to pay.

"And I tell the person never to come back and to me that's more justice than pressing charges because when I press charges I don't end up getting any restitution," she said.

"I feel like I'm in a lose-lose situation."

Most shoplifters who hit her store are not from Bishop's Falls, Morgan said, so she doesn't recognize them herself.

"I feel it's a money-making thing. Maybe they have drug problems or other issues. I don't think they are actually drinking the booze."

When she calls the police, it can take a lot of time to get results. Morgan is due to testify in court on May 8 relating to a theft last February, so long ago she said it is hard to remember details.