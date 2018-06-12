Stop work order still in place after fatal accident at St. John's building

Construction on a downtown St. John's building remains on hold two weeks after Chris Fifield fell to his death.

Fifield, 26, died May 28 after he fell from a 12-storey building under construction at Springdale and New Gower streets.

Chris Fifield, 26, was killed on May 28 after falling from a 26-storey building that was under construction in downtown St. John's. (GoFundMe)

Service NL issued a stop work order to contractor Magna Construction following the accident, and a statement from the department said on June 12 that the order is still in place.

The department said the company and subcontractors have been speaking with the investigating officers.

Occupational Health and Safety officers are investigating the accident, which could result in orders or directives to prevent similar incidents.

Service NL said it could not provide further comment while the investigation is ongoing.

The building Fifield was working on will be operated as a Hilton Garden Inn, as part of Manga Hotels, based in Mississauga, Ont.

