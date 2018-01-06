The Stone Jug is up for sale.

The Carbonear restaurant has a nearly $7-million price tag attached just two years after opening its doors.

(Bruce Tilley/CBC)

The stone building was built by the Rorke family in the 1800s so they could trade with other merchants and fishermen in the area.

After eight years and a lot of government red tape before opening just over two years ago, the ornate provincial heritage building is on the market for $6.8 million.

Three floors of the finest woodwork lit by a spectacular collection of chandeliers have given this 155-year-old stone building a new lease on life. (Bruce Tilley/CBC)

The 160-year-old Georgian-style stone office-residence-trading post-department store-bar-restaurant-local landmark was completely renovated by its owner, American businessman Bruce Branan.

It opened its doors as a restaurant and event venue on Water Street in Carbonear in December 2015.

(Bruce Tilley/CBC)

The real estate listing boasts its "beautiful gleaming hardwood stairs and floors to tin ceilings, glittering chandeliers imported from Europe of which no two are alike, all furniture and the 85-foot bar made from reclaimed wood and imported from a building in Russia."