Over $5,600 worth of tools and equipment was stolen from a storage unit at a Habitat for Humanity build site on Chateau Avenue in Conception Bay South last weekend, but three businesses have stepped in to replace them.

Belfor, a property restoration company based in Paradise, industrial sales company Newfoundland Distributors and tool manufacturer DeWalt joined forces to replace nearly every item that had been stolen from the charitable organization.

"We're ecstatic, we're so excited, it was a combination of the community coming together," said Sandra Whiffen, the executive director of Habitat for Humanity in Newfoundland and Labrador.

"It was fabulous ... we're so excited and very grateful and appreciative of the donation."

A scheduled volunteer work day on this triplex on Chateau Avenue on Thursday had to be cancelled because of lack of tools. (Submitted by Sandra Whiffen)

Police believe the theft happened sometime between 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16 and 2:00 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 17.

Habitat for Humanity builds affordable homes for families who need them.

The organization is working on two building sites right now – a triplex that will house three families on Chateau Avenue in C.B.S and a smaller home on McNeil Street in downtown St. John's.

The tools were stored at the Chateau Avenue site but used at both locations.

Whiffen said a woman out for a walk in the area noticed the door to the storage unit open and the lock on the ground, so she called the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary.

The lock on this storage container was cut and most of the tools inside were gone when police arrived at the scene 3:00 p.m. Saturday. (Submitted by Sandra Whiffen)

Police said the lock had been cut off the door and more than 40 tools – including drills, saws, grinders and sanders – had been taken.

The theft delayed work on both properties this week, as volunteers didn't have tools to work with.

Whiffen was worried about how the loss would affect the projects, but said it now looks like they're back on track and hope to have families moved into their new homes early in the new year.

The RNC released a list of some of the tools that were stolen and their serial numbers. Investigators are interested in speaking with anyone who may have witnessed suspicious activity in the area.