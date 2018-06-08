Stolen gun from Gander used in Summerford home invasion

Police are looking for two people they say entered a home by force in Summerford early Thursday morning.

The homeowner confronted the suspects, who fled shortly after, according to Twillingate RCMP, who responded to the scene around 1:45 a.m.

A loaded handgun was left at the scene by the suspects — one of the four firearms that was recently reported stolen from a house in Gander last week.

The suspects in the home invasion in Summerford — which is about an hour's drive from Gander — got away in a red Ford F-150 regular cab truck "with a distinct engine issue," according to police.

The three models of the guns stolen from the house in Gander are those seen in the photos below. It is not known which one was recovered at the scene in Summerford.

