Police in St. John's are looking for a man who allegedly assaulted a security guard earlier this summer after trying to shoplift chicken out of a Sobeys grocery store in his pants.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary has released his photo in hopes that someone can identify him.

It's alleged the man stole chicken from the Sobeys on Ropewalk Lane on Friday, July 7 and tried to leave the store with it concealed inside his pants.

He's also alleged to have assaulted a security guard who confronted him, before returning the chicken and fleeing the store.

The RNC said it hasn't been able to identify the would-be thief, which is why police are now seeking the public's help.