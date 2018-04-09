Stolen truck used to lift ATM from St. John's convenience store

Bold thieves smashed their way into a St. John's convenience store in the early hours of Saturday morning and used a stolen truck to make off with a bank machine.

Police say a blue pickup was spotted backed up to the front of the Marie's Mini Mart on Kiwanis Street just after midnight.

The ATM inside the store was removed and placed in the bed of the truck.

According to the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary, the truck had also been stolen.

Both the pickup and the ATM were recovered around 7 a.m. in the Thorburn Road area.

Police said there is significant damage to the front of the store.