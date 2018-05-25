Art heist fail: 14 stolen pieces from St. John's home recovered

Police have recovered 14 pieces of valuable art, including a soapstone statue, that were lifted from a west end St. John's home.

In a late Friday afternoon news release, the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary said officers are still on the hunt for at least 12 other paintings that were stolen from the undisclosed address.

Police were alerted about the art heist around 9 p.m. last Thursday, when a homeowner discovered the items were taken sometime between April 18 and May 17.

Paintings are stolen property, RNC warn

Among the recovered items are paintings by renowned artists Christopher Pratt, David Blackwood, and Peter Lewis.

Police did not disclose where the items were found but said the recovery was a direct result of a news release issued Thursday.

"The RNC is reminding the public that possession of stolen property is a criminal offence," police said.

Anyone with information on the valuable art pieces or the caper who took them is asked to contact the RNC or Crime Stoppers.