More artwork recovered, but 10 items still missing in St. John's heist

Police have recovered two more pieces of stolen artwork, but there are still 10 pieces, including a bronze statue and a chandelier, unaccounted for in a heist at a St. John's home.

More than 20 pieces of valuable art — including a soapstone statue — were reported stolen from a west end home in a break-in.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary said the theft happened sometime between April 18 and May 17.

Clifford George's piece called Caplin Run is on the missing list. (RNC)

A week after the heist was reported, police recovered 14 pieces and returned them to the owner. Another two pieces were discovered on June 6.

However, another 10 items remain missing:

Still Life (Oil on Canvass) – Helen Parsons Sheppard

Landscape (Oil on Canvas) – Robert Wood

Under the Tower (Oil on Canvas) – Jim Miller

Book Stalls – Notre Dame – Antoine Blanchard

Alice Lacey – Limited Edition Print – David Blackwood

Ballerina (Oil on Canvas) – G. Lerin

Madonna (Italy)

Signal Hill Print – Jim Miller

Chandelier – N/A

Transfiguration Bronze – Luben Bokyov

Anyone with information about the stolen items is asked to contact the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary or Crime Stoppers.

