More artwork recovered, but 10 items still missing in St. John's heist
Paintings, a bronze and a chandelier remain on the stolen items list.
To date, 16 of the stolen pieces have been found and returned to the owner
Police have recovered two more pieces of stolen artwork, but there are still 10 pieces, including a bronze statue and a chandelier, unaccounted for in a heist at a St. John's home.
More than 20 pieces of valuable art — including a soapstone statue — were reported stolen from a west end home in a break-in.
The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary said the theft happened sometime between April 18 and May 17.
A week after the heist was reported, police recovered 14 pieces and returned them to the owner. Another two pieces were discovered on June 6.
However, another 10 items remain missing:
- Still Life (Oil on Canvass) – Helen Parsons Sheppard
- Landscape (Oil on Canvas) – Robert Wood
- Under the Tower (Oil on Canvas) – Jim Miller
- Book Stalls – Notre Dame – Antoine Blanchard
- Alice Lacey – Limited Edition Print – David Blackwood
- Ballerina (Oil on Canvas) – G. Lerin
- Madonna (Italy)
- Signal Hill Print – Jim Miller
- Chandelier – N/A
- Transfiguration Bronze – Luben Bokyov
Anyone with information about the stolen items is asked to contact the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary or Crime Stoppers.