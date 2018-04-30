Royal St. John's Regatta celebrating 2 centuries of tradition

Monday marked the first day on the water in preparation for this year's Royal St. John's Regatta, and for rower Jackie Warfield and her senior women's team, one word summed up what it felt like.

"Freezing, And it probably will be up until June. But we're used to it. Doesn't stop us."

For veteran rower Jackie Warfield, working hard is important, but having fun is key. (Peter Cowan/CBC)

This year marks the 200th anniversary of the regatta which — math aficionados, cover your eyes — actually dates back to 1816.

But the regatta committee takes the anniversary from the 1818 races, held Sept. 22 to coincide with the 47th anniversary of King George III's coronation in 1761.

Preparations by some teams for this year's event, to be held Aug. 1 — weather permitting, of course — began two or three years ago, said regatta committee president Chris Neary.

"We've had a lot of teams that are excited. People that haven't rowed in years are coming back and participating, so we're expecting a wide turnout."

To celebrate that this is one of the oldest running sports, it's a great privilege to be involved in it. - Jennifer Brown

Jennifer Brown, who has rowed in the Regatta for more than 20 years and is in her first year on the committee, says every year is a good year, but the milestone underlines the sense of history carried by two centuries of tradition.

"It's important to row in every regatta, but this year, the 200th, what a special time," she said. "To celebrate that this is one of the oldest running sports, it's a great privilege to be involved in it."

Rower and regatta committee member Jennifer Brown says teamwork is what makes rowing special. (Peter Cowan/CBC)

Brown says the regatta holds a special place for her and others because it exemplifies teamwork.

"You can't do it by yourself," she said, adding that seven people, including the coxswain, all need to work together.

Feeling of camaraderie

"You actually need the seven of you. You cannot row around the pond without a coxswain. You can't have five people in the boat, you need six of you. So each person is just as important as the other," she said.

"That camaraderie that comes out of rowing, that feeling of spending that time together with everyone for the full summer and everybody having that same mindset and putting the same effort, and when it comes down to that five or six minutes … the fact that you all do it together and you put in your best effort, at the end of the day it's just a wonderful feeling."

For Neary, the regatta and the city itself have grown and evolved together.

Chris Neary, chairperson of the regatta committee, serves up cake during a ceremony kicking off celebrations for the 200th anniversary of the races. (Peter Cowan/CBC)

"I think it's more of a celebration of the city and the province and our heritage, and I think if you look at it that way, it's a big event. It's a big event for anyone, and it's certainly something we're excited about celebrating," he said.

That means some special events leading up to race day, said Neary.

Expect a movie night at Quidi Vidi Lake under the star in mid-July. The Friday before Regatta, there will be a social for all rowers, past and present.

The Saturday will see the fun regatta for rowers not in competitive mode, and a parade from Bannerman Park to the lake is planned for the following day.

There will be a concert on the eve of the regatta, for anyone playing regatta roulette, the time-honoured tradition of staying out late, gambling that the holiday will go ahead the next day, allowing people to sleep in — perhaps nursing a hangover.

Sadly, no royal visit

And while the event has has seen the occasional visit from the family that puts the "Royal" in the regatta's full name — including Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Phillip in 1978 — that's not happening this year, said Neary.

"They're pretty busy now with births and weddings themselves, so unfortunately we're not going to have a royal visit this year."

For Warfield, the hoopla and the returning teams will make for stronger competition and a good time, but she's got a strategy.

"You go out, you work hard, but the main thing is to have fun."