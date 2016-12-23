City sidewalks, busy sidewalks, dressed in recycling style?

The City of St. John's is encouraging people to keep cardboard out of the landfill this holiday season.

"Online shopping has really become popular, and because of that we're seeing an increase in cardboard," said Coun. Danny Breen.

"Cardboard is one of the things that we really want to keep out of the landfill."

St. John's Coun. Danny Breen says, "People don't realize some of the things you can recycle. Things like aluminium trays can also be recycled." (Jeremy Eaton/CBC)

Breen said residents can drop cardboard in curbside blue bags or wrap them up in bundles two feet by two feet by one foot.

To entice St. John's residents to take part in the recycling push, the city said anyone dropping off cardboard between Dec 27 and Jan. 7 can enter to win a gas card.

For folks not travelling to Robin Hood Bay, snapping a pic and posting it online with the hashtag #deboxingday will also get your name in for the draw.

But the city doesn't want all your holiday paper.

St. John's isn't trying to be a Grinch, but certain holiday paper products aren't welcome.

The City of St. John's has launched a #DeboxingDay campaign this holiday season. (Jeremy Eaton/CBC)

"The one thing we do stay away from is wrapping paper," Breen said.

"Wrapping paper has a lot of dye in it and it can contaminate the good paper that we have to recycle."

Breen said the city's website Curb It can help answer any questions people have about what can, and cannot, be recycled.