St. John's dockyard charged after worker overcome by paint fumes

A workplace accident more than a year ago has led to charges against the St. John's Dockyard.

The charges are being laid under the Newfoundland and Labrador Occupational Health and Safety Act, according to a news release Friday from Service NL.

An investigation was launched in December 2016 after a worker became overcome by paint fumes while working inside a ballast tank on a provincial ferry, the Beaumont Hamel.

At the time, firefighters said several workers ran into trouble while painting in a confined space near the bottom of the ship. Six people were taken to hospital as a precaution.

The company has been charged with nine violations including failure to ensure that protective clothing and respiratory protection equipment were used, and that appropriate tests were done for harmful fumes.

A court appearance is scheduled for May 30 at provincial court in St. John's.