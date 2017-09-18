St. John's city council has approved an agreement to bring professional basketball to Mile One Centre this fall, the city announced Monday.

"This is a new sporting event for our city which will see positive economic spinoffs for area restaurants, bars, taxis, and other businesses," said Mayor Dennis O'Keefe in a news release.

Basketball is coming to Mile One. Council just approved terms of agreement for the NBL to come to St. John's #cbcnl pic.twitter.com/Z60YH65rDC — @andrewsampson_

St. John's Sports and Entertainment, which operates Mile One, has been working for months to secure a deal with the National Basketball League of Canada, after the 11-team league announced it was expanding to St. John's in July.

The deal guarantees 20 regular season games, with the potential for 10 playoff games, according to SJSEL's chief executive officer Sheena McCrate.

The city did not release terms of the deal, but said it is not expected to result in any increase in the subsidy now given to the stadium and the St. John's Convention Centre.

Ticket sales and prices will be announced by the team owners in the near future, according to the city.