It's not just actors roaming the halls of the St. John's Arts and Culture Centre. A longtime acting coach says there are also ghostly characters, spotted by staff and others in the basement of the building.

Patricia Andrews runs the Performing Arts Group and has taught thousands of actors over the past 24 years, putting on hundreds of productions in the Basement Theatre.

She told the St. John's Morning Show Monday that her work behind the scenes has involved some drama not intended for the stage.

"I could tell you a dozen stories. On that site was an orphanage and there are lots of children who say they've seen a little boy running through with a red jacket," Andrews said.

"There's actually two or three people doing research at this time about ghosts there, and some young man interviewed me about a month ago."

Patricia Andrews is a stage veteran who has taught 6,000 students over the past 24 years and has worked from Los Angeles to St. John's. (Performing Arts Group)

One of the spookiest stories involves an incident during Camp Hollywood, a five-day summer camp for children interested in music and theatre.

"We were on the main stage and one of the teachers ran out to the washroom and came back whitefaced … and said that he had seen a lady up in the ushers' area where they bring the tickets, holding a little girl," Andrews said.

"And the same evening I got a call from a parent saying their child was not coming back because they had seen an apparition — the child thought they saw a lady with a little girl in her arms."

Andrews said a colleague showed her a photo months later of a woman on the catwalk, holding a girl.

"You can see the frock of the little girl. She's an apparition. You can see through it. I don't think the person that gave me that photo is unauthentic by any means, and then again maybe it's my imagination but I know what I see."

'Spooky room' in the basement

That's not the only weird thing that Andrews has experienced in the bowels of the 50-year-old building. She said a storage room that used to be the old art gallery downstairs has been renamed the "spooky room" because of things seen there.

"I was using what was essentially a closet to put the children's costumes in, and I had a rack up against the door," she said.

"I was taking clothes off the rack and putting them in the closet and I felt something behind me and when I turned around, on the other side of the rack, I could see a person walking by. It was just the top of their head and I immediately looked through the racks and there was nobody there."

Patricia Andrews (centre) onstage with some of her students in a production of A Midsummer Night's Dream. (Performing Arts Group)

And what to make of these seemingly supernatural tales?

"The Arts and Culture Centre is a very magical place and it opens one to great things in the imagination, so when you walk in those doors, anything is possible," Andrews said.

"I think every theatre needs a good ghost, don't you?"