Wait for me! Moose spotted wandering around at St. John's International Airport

A moose was spotted in the St. John's International Airport parking lot on Saturday.

We've had enough of the chilly weather too, moose

Alyson Samson · CBC News ·
Katie Jackson captured this video of a moose wandering around at St. John's Airport. (Katie Jackson/Submitted)

Which way to Departures? 

A moose was seen trotting around the St. John's International Airport parking lot Saturday afternoon.

Katie Jackson caught the moose on video as it sauntered through the lot to onlookers' amusement and amazement. 

Perhaps it was trying to head to a sunnier climate after the province's chilly last few days?

