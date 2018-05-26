New
Wait for me! Moose spotted wandering around at St. John's International Airport
A moose was spotted in the St. John's International Airport parking lot on Saturday.
We've had enough of the chilly weather too, moose
Which way to Departures?
A moose was seen trotting around the St. John's International Airport parking lot Saturday afternoon.
“Now where did I park?” <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MooseOnTheLoose?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MooseOnTheLoose</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/YYT?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#YYT</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/stjohnsairport?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@stjohnsairport</a> <a href="https://t.co/7A5EpfOSn6">pic.twitter.com/7A5EpfOSn6</a>—@kaaaaayjax
Katie Jackson caught the moose on video as it sauntered through the lot to onlookers' amusement and amazement.
Perhaps it was trying to head to a sunnier climate after the province's chilly last few days?