Wait for me! Moose spotted wandering around at St. John's International Airport

Which way to Departures?

A moose was seen trotting around the St. John's International Airport parking lot Saturday afternoon.

“Now where did I park?” <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MooseOnTheLoose?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MooseOnTheLoose</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/YYT?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#YYT</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/stjohnsairport?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@stjohnsairport</a> <a href="https://t.co/7A5EpfOSn6">pic.twitter.com/7A5EpfOSn6</a> —@kaaaaayjax

Katie Jackson caught the moose on video as it sauntered through the lot to onlookers' amusement and amazement.

Perhaps it was trying to head to a sunnier climate after the province's chilly last few days?