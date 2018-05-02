Prescription drugs stolen from elementary school in Corner Brook

Police say prescription medication was stolen from the elementary school in Corner Brook during a series of break-ins earlier this week.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary believes hooded young men forced their way into Eastside Elementary on Saturday around 7 p.m. and took drugs described as stimulants.

Thieves also broke into Corner Brook Intermediate and C.C. Loughlin but it's not clear if medications were taken from these schools. (Colleen Connors/CBC )

RNC Sgt. Bob Edwards told CBC News that police discourage anyone from ingesting medication that is not prescribed to them. Edwards said it can be very dangerous.

The English School District refused to comment on a police investigation. But board policy allows for Ritalin, antibiotics, puffers and other medication to be administered in school. The drugs must be securely stored.

Corner Brook Intermediate and C.C. Loughlin were also broken into around the same time, but it's not clear if any medication was stolen from those schools.

Police said the breakin happened at the junior high on Sunday evening and the nearby elementary school a few hours later.

The RNC said it can't link the three break-ins to the same suspects. They hope surveillance pictures from the English School District will help the public identify them.

Anyone with information can call the RNC in Corner Brook at 637-4100 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.