One of the men charged in the street-racing accident that killed Hannah Thorne has pleaded not guilty to a number of charges.

Steven Ryan Mercer of Upper Island Cove entered the not-guilty pleas in Supreme Court in St. John's on Friday.

He's pleaded not guilty to street racing, as well as criminal negligence causing the death of Hannah Thorne and harm to then-81-year-old Gertrude Thorne, Hannah's grandmother, who was in the car with Hannah at the time of the crash.

Mercer, who is not in custody, had a large, visible scar on his head when he appeared in court.

In October of this year, Mercer was assaulted with a golf club and left in critical condition. The incident was not connected to Thorne's death, sources told CBC News at the time.

Hannah Thorne was 18 when she died. (Facebook)

Brian Robert King, co-accused in the street racing incident, pleaded guilty in September to street racing causing death, dangerous operation of a vehicle causing bodily harm, and negligent driving.

At his sentencing hearing in Harbour Grace, King cried when he told the court he hopes his sentencing will bring peace to the Thorne family.

Thorne was killed when King crashed into her grandmother's car on July 7, 2016. He was racing with Mercer, who was driving a Chevy Cobalt, and travelling at 130 km/h and passing on a solid yellow line.

Mercer will now head to a two-week judge-only trial in October 2018.