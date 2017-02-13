The retrial for accused murderer Steven Neville has been postponed.

Neville, 26, is facing charges of second-degree murder in the death of Doug Flynn, 19, and the attempted murder of Ryan Dwyer in 2010.

Flynn died of a stab wound to his head, after an altercation took place on Carlisle Drive in Paradise.

On Monday, Supreme Court Justice Robert Stack granted a request by the defence to postpone the retrial.

Due to a publication ban, CBC cannot report the reason for the postponement request.

The trial was set for 10 weeks starting on March 6. With the postponement approved, the trial will now start March 5, 2018.

A jury found Neville guilty in 2013 of fatally stabbing Flynn, and the attempted murder of Dwyer.

But in 2015, Canada's top court overturned his conviction for Flynn's death and the attempted murder of Dwyer, citing errors in instructing the jury.