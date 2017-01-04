Two men charged with street racing causing the death of 18-year-old Hannah Thorne have pleaded not guilty.

Brian Robert King and Steven Ryan Mercer entered the pleas in Harbour Grace provincial court Wednesday afternoon. King appeared by video link, while Mercer was represented by his lawyer over telelink.

Hannah Thorne, 18, was killed July 7 when the vehicle she was in was hit by another. Her grandmother, who was driving, was seriously injured in the crash. (Facebook)

King and Mercer were allegedly racing on the highway over the barrens July 7 when King's pickup slammed into a vehicle, killing Thorne and severely injuring her grandmother. Family and friends of Thorne were present at Harbour Grace court on Wednesday for the pleas.

Family and friends of Thorne were present. Seven days were set for trial this Oct. in provincial court, which means judge alone. #cbcnl pic.twitter.com/Ok0zY7cNID — @glenn_payette

The trial, which will be heard by a judge alone, is scheduled for October, with seven days set aside. King and Mercer are also charged with street racing causing bodily harm and negligent driving.