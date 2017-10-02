One of the two men accused in the street-racing death of Hannah Thorne is in critical condition after he was assaulted over the weekend.

Steven Ryan Mercer, 30, of Upper Island Cove was assaulted with a golf club in the Bay Roberts community of Butlerville.

The accused is Chad Edward White, 29, of Cupids Crossing.

White appeared in provincial court Monday morning and was remanded on charges of aggravated assault and assault with a weapon.

His next court appearance is scheduled for Thursday.

Mercer is awaiting trial for his alleged role in the street racing death of Thorne, 18, of New Harbour in July 2016.

Sources told CBC the alleged assault is not related to Thorne's death.