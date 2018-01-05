The Newfoundland and Labrador government has fired the head of the province's liquor corporation and is refusing to provide any information about why.

In a news release sent at 4 p.m. on Friday, the province announced that Steve Winter is leaving a job he has held for 14 years.

Sharon Sparkes will serve as interim CEO until the independent appointments commission can find someone to permanently replace Winter.

Sparkes had been a senior vice president and chief financial officer. She was fired in December.

The release didn't say why Winter left and a spokesperson wouldn't provide any details or answer questions.

But sources tell CBC News Winter was fired.

Unhappy with government meddling: sources

Winter was dissatisfied with interference by government in how the liquor corporation was run, sources said.

Winter terminated Sparkes in December. Sources say the move was approved by liquor corporation's board of directors. It's unclear why government decided to bring Sparkes back and promote her.

Winter, who was appointed by Danny Williams's P.C. government in 2004, made $247,300 last year according to salary disclosure reports.

Winter was named one of the top 50 CEOs in Atlantic Canada in 2014.

"I want to thank Mr. Winter for his 14 years of service to the NLC, and wish him the best in all future endeavors," Finance Minister Tom Osborne said in a statement.