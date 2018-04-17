Music
Parkway Sessions: Steve Maloney tells us how to turn the other cheek
Our latest video features a heartfelt plea to do the right thing.
Doing the right thing — and being a good friend, neighbour and loved one — is the theme of We All Belong, a song from troubadour Steve Maloney.
Steve accompanies himself on piano for this rendition of the song, which we recorded in our own Studio F for the Parkway Sessions.
We're sure you'll find the song as affecting as we did.
Your can see more Parkway Sessions videos on this playlist at our YouTube channel.
We'll be back with another video next week.