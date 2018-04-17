Skip to Main Content
Parkway Sessions: Steve Maloney tells us how to turn the other cheek

Our latest video features a heartfelt plea to do the right thing.
CBC News ·
Steve Maloney records his song We All Belong at Studio F in St. John's. (CBC)

​Doing the right thing — and being a good friend, neighbour and loved one — is the theme of We All Belong, a song from troubadour Steve Maloney. 

Steve accompanies himself on piano for this rendition of the song, which we recorded in our own Studio F for the Parkway Sessions. 

We're sure you'll find the song as affecting as we did. 

Your can see more Parkway Sessions videos on this playlist at our YouTube channel.

We'll be back with another video next week. 

