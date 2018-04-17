Parkway Sessions: Steve Maloney tells us how to turn the other cheek

Steve Maloney records his song We All Belong at Studio F in St. John's. (CBC)

​Doing the right thing — and being a good friend, neighbour and loved one — is the theme of We All Belong, a song from troubadour Steve Maloney.

Steve accompanies himself on piano for this rendition of the song, which we recorded in our own Studio F for the Parkway Sessions.

We're sure you'll find the song as affecting as we did.

