Steve Maloney was all set to record a second album with his band, The Wandering Kind, but then, his drummer got sidelined with a knee injury.

"So we decided to switch gears and go down the solo route."

Maloney collaborated with Toronto-based producer Joshua Van Tassel, and the resulting work became the album The Memory Game.

