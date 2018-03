Steve Maloney has described himself as a "tender balladeer," and you can see why in this performance from our Parkway Sessions series.

Maloney, whose style of folk music has found a following across Newfoundland and Labrador (and beyond!), performs his ballad I Could, I Should, I Won't in the cosy quarters of our Studio F.

Enjoy the performance by clicking the player.

We'll have another Parkway Sessions performance on Monday, March 12.