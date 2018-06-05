Parkway Sessions: Steve Maloney takes on a 'Disenchanted Age'

Steve Maloney has made his mark on Newfoundland and Labrador's music scene, recently adding to his already boast-worthy list of achievements.

Maloney was named ArtNL's BMO Artist of the Year finalist — that's on top of a list that already included Borealis Prize finalist, ECMA nominee, Overcast Best of NL winner and multiple Music NL award winner.

It doesn't take long listening to this self-described "tender balladeer" to see why he's won over hearts and ears in the province.

The baritone, who plays solo and with his band The Wandering Kind, tours Atlantic Canada regularly and has supported Canadian standout acts including Basia Bulat, Joel Plaskett and Bahamas.

More recently, Maloney took on a new kind of role in a St. John's production of the iconic musical Rent, playing Roger and performing at the St. John's Arts and Culture Centre. But here in CBC N.L.'s own Studio F, he's at his familiar, acoustic best.

Enjoy the performance by clicking the player.

We'll have another Parkway Sessions performance on Tuesday, June 12.