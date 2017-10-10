Steve Kent has officially stepped away from elected politics, and the Progressive Conservative Party of Newfoundland and Labrador is wasting no time trying to fill his shoes.

Nominations for the district of Mount Pearl North opened Tuesday, the date Kent's resignation took effect, and close on Friday at noon.

The governing Liberals have 60 days to announce a date for a byelection, with a vote to be held within 30 days of that date.

Kent represented Mount Pearl North for a decade, but left politics to become the new chief administrative officer for the City of Mount Pearl.

Chuck Nurse, former president of the St. John's firefighters' association, announced on Twitter that he will seek the PC Party's nomination.

The provincial New Democratic Party has also called for nominations, setting a deadline of Thursday, Oct. 12.