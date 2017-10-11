Steve Kent has cleaned out his office, and started a new job but he's still officially on the provincial payroll as an MHA.

The Newfoundland and Labrador Progressive Conservative Party said Kent's seat officially became vacant on Tuesday but the Speaker's office of the House of Assembly confirmed that on Wednesday he still hadn't stepped down.

In a message to CBC News, Kent said he would step down Wednedsay. He said he stayed on because he was "trying to resolve a couple of sensitive issues for constituents and ensure security of files," and that took longer than expected.

It means Kent is getting paid for two jobs, for at least a brief period.

He has started his new job as chief administrative officer for the City of Mount Pearl.

By delaying his resignation as MHA by a day he gets paid an extra $366.76.

Constituents in Mount Pearl North won't have an elected member once Kent steps down, but his constituency assistant will continue to address issues that arise.