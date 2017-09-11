Steve Kent is the new chief administrative officer for the City of Mount Pearl.

"I don't think there's questions on anybody's part that his relationship with Mount Pearl is dramatic. It's significant — and very long term," Mayor Randy Simms told CBC News Monday.

Kent, who is the PC MHA for Mount Pearl North, will officially step into the role on Oct. 10 and leave behind a political career that began when he was first elected to Mount Pearl City Council at the age of 19.

He went on to serve as mayor and deputy mayor before making the leap to provincial politics in 2007.

Kent has scheduled a news conference for 3:30 p.m. Monday.

Simms said, "We know Steve well," and said Kent's education, management experience in the non-profit and business sector, and his political roles at the most senior levels "set him apart" from a field that include applicants from across Canada.

Kent resides in Mount Pearl with his wife and three young sons. He had openly talked about challenging for his party's leadership.

That's now on hold.

"This is not a thing that you can take on part-time," Simms said, referencing Mount Pearl's population of more than 23,000 and annual budget of roughly $50 million.

"Obviously he was willing to give up his political ambitions," Simms added.

Kent's annual salary for his new job is $195,000 — more than double his current MHA salary of approximately $95,000.