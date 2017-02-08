RNC Const. Joe Smyth dismissed Don Dunphy "as some lunatic threatening the premier' in a text he sent to a friend before heading to Dunphy's home in Mitchells Brook to investigate tweets, a visit that led to the shooting death of Dunphy in 2015.

The BlackBerry messages were on a phone the RCMP gave to the inquiry into the shooting just days ago — after Smyth testified. The police force says it wasn't aware of them before.

'If I have to arrest him, I'll be late.' - Joe Smyth

In the exchange Smyth wrote: "Gotta go deal with some lunatic threatening the premier etc."

His friend replies: "Cool, will have beer waiting for u."

Smyth then wrote: "If I have to arrest him, I'll be late."

Smyth has not been asked to testify about these messages. Lawyers at the inquiry said Wednesday he may be called back to testify again.

Dunphy, 59, was shot and killed by Smyth on April 5, 2015. Smyth, who was part of a security detail for then-premier, Paul Davis, has testified that he shot Dunphy four times after Dunphy pointed a rifle at him.

An investigation by the RCMP concluded there was no criminal wrongdoing.

RCMP investigator asked about new evidence

The lead investigating officer in the Dunphy case, Cpl. Steve Burke, was back on the stand Wednesday.

RCMP Cpl. Steve Burke, seen here on the stand Tuesday. Burke was the lead investigating officer in the fatal shooting of Don Dunphy. (CBC)

Commission co-counsel Kate O'Brien asked him if the newly revealed messages would have influenced his investigation.

Burke responded "no." He said the comments Smyth wrote don't speak directly to the shooting itself.

The messages that were recently given to the inquiry also include messages between Smyth and another Royal Newfoundland Constabulary officer, Tim Buckle.

In those messages Buckle and Smyth are discussing what Smyth should say in his statement to police.

Burke said police officers shouldn't have someone help them with their notes but again he said this wouldn't have influenced the outcome of the investigation.

RCMP thoroughness questioned

​Burke was asked a series of questions by O'Brien that raised doubts about the thoroughness of the RCMP's handling of the investigation.

Burke said Tuesday that police did not search Smyth's car, and they did not confine him to a police vehicle at the scene of the shooting. Smyth also was not photographed the day he shot Dunphy.

Follow updates from the testimony in our live blog.