A man accused of killing St. John's woman Victoria Head will have a preliminary inquiry into the second-degree murder charge on May 1.

Steve Bragg, 35, of Mount Pearl didn't appear via video from Her Majesty's Penitentiary when his case was called in provincial court Wednesday morning. Instead, he was represented by his lawyer Bob Buckingham.

The hearing will determine if there's enough evidence to go to trial.

One side of the courtroom gallery was filled with Head's friends and family, including her long-time boyfriend. Many people wore purple ribbons and pins with Head's picture.

Large group of family and friends of Victoria Head in courtroom No. 5 for Steve Bragg's status update. Some are wearing pins with her picture on it.

Head's body was found around 8 a.m. on Nov. 11, 2017, by a member of the public in a field near the O'Brien Farm property off Oxen Pond Road.

Head, a mother of one from Placentia Bay, was last seen in the downtown area during the early hours of that day.

At the time, police said her death have been been linked to her work in the sex trade.

Steve Bragg is escorted into provincial court on Dec. 23, 2017, when he made his first appearance after being arrested for the murder of Victoria Head. (Ryan Cooke/CBC)

Bragg was arrested outside his home on Dec. 22. He does not have a prior criminal record.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary told reporters after his arrest that Bragg and Head knew each other, but did not elaborate on the extent of their relationship.