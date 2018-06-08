Steve Bragg — accused of killing Victoria Head — ordered to stand trial

Steve Bragg has been ordered to stand trial for first-degree murder in connection with the 2017 death of Victoria Head in St. John's.

Judge Jacqueline Brazil's decision came Thursday at the end of a preliminary inquiry. A publication ban prevents the reporting on Brazil's reasons behind the decision.

Head's body was found in a field found in a field near O'Brien Farm Road in the Mount Scio area of St. John's on Nov. 11.

Head, a 36-year-old mother originally from Placentia, left behind a 17-year-old daughter.

Head's family members sat through the preliminary inquiry. Details cannot be reported due to a publication ban. (RNC)

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary have said that Bragg and Head knew each other.

Bragg, who is from Shea Heights, was originally charged with second-degree murder, but the charge was upgraded to first-degree murder in February.

Head's family in court, but not Bragg

Members of Head's family, including her daughter, sat through the preliminary inquiry.

"Traumatizing," Head's daughter, Jasmine, told CBC when asked how it felt to sit through the process. "It's been traumatizing."

Bragg, meanwhile, was exempted from having to be in the courtroom. Several members of Bragg's family — including his parents — took in testimony throughout the preliminary inquiry, often engaging in friendly conversations with the Head family.

Bragg will now likely enter a plea in Supreme Court in September.

He is also due back in provincial court in St. John's later this month on a fraud charge.

