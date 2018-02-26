The charge against a man accused in the killing of Victoria Head has been upgraded to first-degree murder.

Steve Bragg, 36, had been charged with second-degree murder in December.

The upgraded charge is a "result of new evidence obtained during the investigation," according to a media release issued by the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary Monday afternoon.

Police did not provide any additional details on that new evidence, but did say Head's homicide remains an active investigation.

Bragg was visited by police at HMP and told of the new charge just before lunch today. #cbcnl — @ryancookeNL

Head's body was found around 8 a.m. on Nov. 11 in a field near the O'Brien Farm property off Oxen Pond Road. She had last been seen in downtown St. John's during the early hours of that same day.

Bragg was not in court on Monday when the new charge was announced, but was represented by his lawyer, Bob Buckingham, who he retained as counsel after his first court appearance.

Head's family, who filled a full row in the largest courtroom at provincial court in St. John's, wore pins with her photo. The family has showed up in large numbers at each court appearance so far.

Bragg will be back in court for a focus hearing on March 2, and a week-long preliminary hearing is set for early May.

Steve Bragg, 36, is seen here in a court appearance in late December. (Ryan Cooke/CBC)

Bragg was arrested outside his home on Dec. 22.

At the time, police said Head's death may have been been linked to her work in the sex trade.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary told reporters after his arrest that Bragg and Head — a mother of one from Placentia Bay — knew each other, but did not elaborate on the extent of their relationship.

Unrelated fraud charge

Bragg, who is from the Shea Heights neighbourhood of St. John's, is also facing a fraud charge unrelated to the killing.

He is accused of defrauding a woman of more than $5,000 in September, two months before Head's death.

The woman told police she gave Bragg a down payment to do renovations on a home last fall, but he failed to complete the work.