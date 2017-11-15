Students at Stephenville High School wore their jerseys to school Wednesday, but not because there was a big game.

In fact, there was no game at all. There hasn't been once since mid-October.

The students were protesting a ban on school sports, which came about as a result of an alleged hazing incident involving one of its sports teams.

"Hazing is a glorified bullying and we do not accept it as athletes, but we do feel that doesn't represent our entire school and we think we should be able to play," said Julia Patten, a Grade 12 student, volleyball player and student council president.

Students of Stephenville High - even students not involved in sports - wore their jerseys to school Wednesday. (Colleen Connors/CBC)

Patten and Alyssa LeRoy — a Grade 12 student, athlete and student council vice-president — said there's not much known about the hazing incident, and they've never heard of hazing at their school before.

It is known, however, that police are looking into it. The school administration cancelled all sports until police figure out what went down.

"We felt a peaceful protest was the way to go because there hasn't been much talk about when sports will be coming back," said Patten.

"So even though they're not talking about it, they should know that it's still on our minds."

Julia Patten and Alyssa LeRoy are Grade 12 students, volleyball players and president and vice-president, respectively, of the student council. (Colleen Connors/CBC)

"Even people who aren't involved with sports are still finding jerseys to wear, like hockey jerseys and things like that," said LeRoy.

'Devastated and disappointed'

Parent and volleyball coach Susan Fowlow said the kids are missing out on more than just games and practices.

"It's about meeting people and travelling and, in many cases, it's about being seen by university scouts and being given opportunities for scholarships," she said.

"All that is out the window when you can't play."

Parent and coach Susan Fowlow says the students are trying to raise awareness and put some pressure on the administration to get the balls rolling again. (Colleen Connors/CBC)

Large tournaments like provincials and regionals, which Stephenville High students can't attend this year, are especially important for athletes in smaller towns, said Fowlow.

"If you don't live in St. John's, you don't get seen by the people who have a say in provincial teams and so on," she said.

"The only way we get seen is by going to tournaments and playing. A lot of these girls are missing out on that opportunity."

Administrators at Stephenville High cancelled all sports until a police investigation into an alleged hazing incident has concluded. (Colleen Connors/CBC)

Students are also missing out on awards and recognition, said Fowlow.

"All of those are very significant [for] resumes and scholarship applications," she said.

"I'm really devastated and disappointed on their behalf. I've been an athlete all my life … I know what sports meant to me and I know what it means to my daughter and to to her friends."