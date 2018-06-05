Male student at Stephenville High pleads not guilty to sexual assault

A trial starts today on sexual assault allegations that shook a Newfoundland high school and spurred the province to update safety measures.

Students at Stephenville High School in southwestern Newfoundland protested last February.

They were concerned that a male student who allegedly attacked at least three girls in separate incidents off site was allowed back in the building.

The young man's identity is protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

In the matter set for trial in Stephenville this week, he is accused of sexual assault, forcible confinement and using a drug to help commit sexual assault.

A second trial set for later this month involves a separate alleged sexual assault, attempted choking and assault.

In February 2018, school officials said a court order was required to remove the male student, who chose not to return for classes at the Grade 9 to 12 school after the sexual assault allegations but returned to the building to write his exams.

But students and teachers said more should have been done to protect the students who made the allegations.

Changes to the Schools Act

The Newfoundland and Labrador English School District said last winter there were limited circumstances under provincial law allowing a student to be removed from school.

Last month, the province announced proposed changes to its Schools Act.

They would allow officials to refuse attendance of a student that could be detrimental to the physical or mental well-being of students or staff.

