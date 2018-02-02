Students and faculty at Stephenville High School are being released, after a security threat kept them locked down in classrooms for the majority of the afternoon.

According to a Newfoundland and Labrador English School District spokesperson, the school was under a "secure school protocol" during that time.

Students will leave Stephenville High by floor and they will be escorted out of the building through the front entrance. Police are still on scene. #cbcnl — @colleencbc

Student Dana Rae Chubb said afternoon exams were interrupted by the security threat, which had students and faculty locking doors, and turning off classroom lights.

"I was just looking out the window and I seen a few officers with huge guns," said Chubb.

She said she was very afraid during the incident, and followed PA updates closely.



Bay St. George Royal Canadian Mounted Police officers were on the scene investigating.

In a press release issued shortly after 3:30 p.m., police said they are not disclosing the nature of the threat at this time.

No students or faculty were injured during the incident.