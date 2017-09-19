A man involved in a large drug bust at his St. John's home two years ago has been sentenced to 18 months in jail.

Stephen Jeans pleaded guilty to several charges on Sept. 12 including possession of hashish and marijuana for the purpose of trafficking, possession of proceeds of crime and possession of a prohibited device.

Royal Newfoundland Constabulary and RCMP members of the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit (CFSEU-NL) searched an east end home in October 2015.

At the time, officers seized 18 kilograms of hashish, nine kilograms of marijuana, $114,520 cash as well as other items.

As part of Jeans's sentence, the court ordered the seized money to be forfeited.

Wife, other man previously charged too

Sharon Jeans, Stephen Jeans's wife, was also charged as part of what police dubbed Operation Typhoon, but charges were dropped in June 2016.

The Crown told the court it didn't believe there was a reasonable prospect of conviction against her.

A third person, Kenneth Bannister, was also charged, but he has since died.