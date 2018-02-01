Team Newfoundland and Labrador was eliminated from competition Thursday at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts, but fans can still cheer for some local talent.

Corner Brook curler Stephanie LeDrew is also at the Canadian Curling Championships, playing for Team Ontario.

"Curling is in my blood — it's a passion," said LeDrew, who moved to Ontario seven years ago and is now a member of the Sarnia curling club.

"It's our first year curling together as a team. Obviously it's working out pretty good. We made it all the way to the national championships," she told the Corner Brook Morning Show on Thursday.

As the Scotties played out in Penticton, B.C. this week, she faced off against former junior teammate Stacie Curtis, now skip of the N.L. team, and lost in the first of two matches.

"She has our number," LeDrew joked, adding that it's especially hard for her mother, who coached the Curtis team to a world junior silver medal in 2007.

​"They had great success together and a lot of history. So I'm sure my mom was rooting for Stacie a bit as well as for me."

LeDrew and the Team Ontario women had their revenge in a tie-breaking rematch on Thursday, with an 11-8 win over Team Newfoundland and Labrador.

Ontario advances to the championship pool where teams will be determined for the playoffs.

Chasing the 'elusive gold'

LeDrew has an impressive curling resume including two previous Scotties wins and some World Championship medals with the Rachel Homan rink, who invited her to join as an alternate in 2013 and 2014.

"I was basically a glorified bench warmer, but they got me in a couple of games, and both of those years we won the Scotties Tournament of Hearts and went on to become Team Canada at the World Championships," she said.

LeDrew was an alternate on the Rachel Homan rink that won the Scotties in 2013 and then went on to a bronze medal the World Championships in Latvia. (Ryan Remiorz/Canadian Press)

The Homan team nabbed bronze and silver at World Championships during those years, but LeDrew wasn't on the team when it nabbed a gold medal in 2017.

"I'm still chasing the elusive gold for myself," she said.

"I'm really looking forward to having a chance to get back there and complete the trifecta maybe."

LeDrew said she was like a sponge during her time with Team Homan, soaking up curling skills and strategy.

"I learned more in those two years probably than I ever did in my entire curling career, just by being behind the scenes with a championship team who dedicate so much time and effort to the game." she explained.

"All the little things that separate the best teams from the very good teams."

Talking up the game

LeDrew is also known as a curling commentator, working with TSN at the 2015 junior nationals in Corner Brook and at the Canadian juniors for the past four years, as well as the world mixed doubles.

"It's very different sitting and talking about the game," she said, but she found a way to calm her nerves by imagining herself in her own living room.

"I probably commentate out loud while I'm sitting on the couch and watching TV," she said. "So I'm probably just verbalizing those comments."