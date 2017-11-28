The word "hope" will be lit up around various downtown locations in St. John's this holiday season to put the spotlight on giving.

On a day known as Giving Tuesday, and with snow slightly falling over the Stella's Circle's Rawlins Cross location, the third annual Light Up Hope event got kicked off.

"This can be a really difficult time for people," said Denise Hillier, the centre's director of clinical services Denise Hillier.

"We want to remind people at a difficult time of year that there is hope and that you have an opportunity to give back."

With a crowd of more than 50 gathered singing Christmas carols lead by Stella's Circle's Inclusion Choir, the illuminating event was launched with the help of Nicole Cox.

A large crowd braved the snow and cold on Tuesday night to sing carols at the Light Up Hope event. (Bruce Tilley/CBC)

Six months ago Cox turned to the centre for help and she showed up to Tuesday night to give back to Stella's Circle.

"They're just overall great," she said.

They're really resourceful, they help you build a plan for your future or help you sort out any issues you may have."

Cox said thanks to Stella's Circle her life is a lot different than it used to be and that she is now looking to pursue a career in the trades.

Hillier said those looking to give can turn to the groups website or by texting LIGHTUPHOPE to 20222 to donate $10 or $25.