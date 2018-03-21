Steelworkers in Labrador City will be heading back to the bargaining table with the Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) just one day before the union was set to hold a strike vote.

On March 5, United Steelworkers Union Local 5795 voted 99.6 per cent in favour of a strike mandate, after the union said IOC wanted to introduce a two-tiered pension system that would see new employees receive one-third the value of the current pension plan, along with unwanted to changes to how sick days worked.

Wednesday evening, union president Ron Thomas confirmed that negotiators have said the company has another offer.

Thomas and other members will go to Sept-Iles, Quebec on Thursday to get information on the offer.