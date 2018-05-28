Steelworkers accept deal with IOC to end Labrador City strike

Striking workers at the Iron Ore Company of Canada mine in Labrador City are going back to work after more than two months on the picket line.

Members with United Steelworkers locals 5795, 6731 and 9344 voted 79.01 per cent in favour Monday to accept a deal to end the strike.

Out of 1,304 workers on strike, 1,139 voted on the deal. They've been out of work since late March.

"It's a big turnout and it's a big vote of acceptance," said Local 5795 president Ron Thomas

Union leaders reached a tentative deal with IOC last Friday, and Thomas said at the time that the deal seemed to satisfy those in attendance.

He said the offer included pension increases and a higher drug cap, along with a guarantee that everyone on the life of the current contract would be covered.

Workers will be back on the job Tuesday.