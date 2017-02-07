Statoil has confirmed it is planning to drill two exploration wells in the Flemish Pass Basin, in Newfoundland's offshore, later this year.

In a release Tuesday morning, the company said the two planned wells are near the 2013 Bay du Nord discovery.

The drilling is expected to begin mid-2017.

The Norwegian oil company said in November it was looking for expressions of interest for a subsea and marine study of the Bay du Nord discovery, roughly 500 kilometres east of St. John's.

A map showing Statoil interests in the east coast offshore. (Statoil)

The Department of Natural Resources tweeted Tuesday's announcement was "good news" for the province's offshore industry, adding there is significant and long-term potential in the resource.

Good news for NL offshore: Statoil will begin a two-well exploration drilling program in Flemish Pass Basin mid-2017. 1/2 #NLResources — @NR_GovNL

NL’s resource potential is significant and long term; much work ahead in exploration & dev by companies working offshore. 2/2 #NLResources — @NR_GovNL

Four years ago, Statoil and its partners announced there was a significant quantity of oil discovered in the Flemish Pass Basin, estimated between 300 and 600 million barrles in Bay du Nord.

After a 19-month drilling program concluded last year, Statoil confirmed the amount of recoverable oil was on the lower end of that estimate.

Development in the Flemish Pass would pose significant challenges not faced elsewhere in Newfoundland's offshore.

The water depth in the area is more than 1,000 metres, compared to 100 to 150 metres in the Jeanne d'Arc Basin.