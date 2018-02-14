Photos and pieces of evidence taken the night of a violent and destructive home invasion and break-in at two separate homes in Paradise were shown to a St. John's courtroom Wednesday.

The evidence was gathered by the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary which was called to a home on Milton Road and another house on Cameo Drive — both in Paradise —on Feb. 8, 2017.

Police were alerted to a home invasion after Michael Crant, 24, showed up at a local hospital with a bloody gash on his head, saying he had been hit with a gun by three masked men.

Michael Crant was struck multiple times with a gun to the back of the head by masked men who intruded his parent's Paradise home on Feb. 8, 2017. (Court exhibit)

Crant testified Tuesday that the masked men came into his parents' home, tied up his family, girlfriend and friends, and began robbing them.

The Crown is alleging that Abdifatah Mohamed, 28, Tyler Donahue, 24, Gary Hennessey, 33, and Mitchell Nippard, 26, are responsible for the Crant home invasion, and others on the northeast Avalon last February.

'Never seen it before in my life'

Crant — who said the robbers demanded more and he feared for his life — instructed them on how to get to his friend's house on nearby Cameo Drive, where he kept jewelry.

However, police photos taken that night show the home contained more than jewelry.

Photos entered into evidence show a bag partially filled with white powder, believed to be drugs, as well as a table covered in white powder.

Police discovered a bag of white powder inside a home on Cameo Drive when they were investigating a break and enter on Feb. 8, 2017. It was later seized by the drug squad. (Court exhibit )

During cross-examination, Hennessey's defence lawyer, Derek Hogan, suggested it was a "stash house."

Crant denied it, later saying: "Could have been baking a cake, I guess. I've never seen it before in my life."

Even though the men removed their masks during the drive to the second house, Crant said he didn't look at them and cannot identify his attackers.

RNC Const. Cynthia Crocker testified that Crant's blood was found on a headrest and backseat of a Honda Civic.

The vehicle was searched in September, seven months into the home invasion investigation.

At the time it was swabbed for blood, the vehicle was not registered to any of the men accused of the crimes.

Crant said he was taken by the men in a Honda Civic. However, the Crown has not yet made it clear that it's the same vehicle.

Zip ties bought at Walmart

The zip ties used to bind the wrists of the Crants were also entered into evidence Wednesday afternoon.

One the ties was tested for DNA, and matched to a man who was in the national DNA database. He is not one of the accused.

A Walmart receipt was found inside a Mitsubishi Lancer that the Crown said was driven by Nippard and was searched as part of the investigation.

The receipt for cable ties and food items was dated Feb. 7, 2017 — one day before the home invasion on Milton Road.

Zip ties were entered into evidence at a St. John's trial for four men Wednesday. The single zip tie on the left was seized from the scene of a home invasion on Milton Road in Paradise, on Feb. 8, 2017. The package on the right was purchased by the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary as part of its investigation. (Court exhibit)

Video surveillance from Walmart previously played at the trial showed one of the accused — Hennessey — in the store at the time.

Sgt. Ron Simms of the RNC said another officer was instructed to purchase zip ties at Walmart and compare the two receipts.

He said they were a match.

The trial is adjourned until Tuesday, when the Crown will call more witnesses.